WWE NXT Results: Tatum Paxley is #1 Contender; Izzi Dame visibly upset

Tatum Paxley won a number one contender's match. However, this made Izzi Dame visibly upset.A few weeks ago, Tatum Paxley formed a friendship with Izzi Dame on NXT. Since then, she has appeared alongside The Culling for their matches. This partnership has proved fruitful for Paxley, who competed for the Women's Tag Team Titles along with Izzi Dame recently. Sadly, they were unable to defeat Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.Tonight on NXT, a battle royal took place to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc. The match came down to Jordynne Grace, Paxley, and Izzi Dame. Paxley held Grace against the ropes while Izzi hit her with a clothesline. Unfortunately for Izzi, her momentum ensured that both she and Grace went flying over the top rope, meaning that Paxley won the match. Paxley was surprised and ecstatic with the win, but Izzi Dame was visibly upset over losing. With this win, Tatum will now face Jacy Jayne at NXT Halloween Havoc.Lyra Valkyria celebrated with Tatum Paxley after her huge win on WWE NXTLyra Valkryia and Tatum Paxley formed an alliance during the former's time on the black and silver brand. Their friendship started off with Paxley stalking the former NXT Women's Champion. However, their friendship has since blossomed over the years. This alliance had to come to an end after Lyra was called up to the main roster.Despite this, Lyra made sure to always be by her friend's side whenever she needed her. Therefore, after Tatum became the number one contender tonight, Lyra came running down to the ring to celebrate with her friend. However, Izzi Dame didn't look happy seeing the two friends celebrate in the ring.It will be interesting to see if Paxley will be able to win the NXT Title at Halloween Havoc.