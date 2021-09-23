WWE NXT: September 21 episode viewership revealed as Tommaso Ciampa ushers in a new era

Last week, the black and gold brand of WWE NXT was rebranded into WWE NXT 2.0, and the audience tuned in to see it. But did they come back this week? For the most part, yes.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 746,000 viewers, slightly down from last week's 770,000.

Many fans expected a much sharper drop this week after last week's rebranding, so this should be seen as a positive sign for NXT 2.0.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



WWE NXT last night on USA Network was watched by 746,000 viewers on average. That includes about 260,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, or a 0.20 demo rating.

Down just 3% from last week.

It ranked #11 on the day among cable originals, according to Showbuzz.



WWE NXT placed 11th overall on cable Tuesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT also saw a slight drop from last week from 0.21 to 0.20. With viewership and demo only slightly down, this has to be seen as a positive sign for the brand as they look to continue shifting the former black and gold brand into a new future.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 10th spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, they dropped slightly to the 11th spot. The numbers dropped slightly across the board for WWE NXT 2.0.

Regardless of online opinion, it looks like the fanbase is interested in what WWE NXT 2.0 currently has to offer.

KUSHIDA @KUSHIDA_0904

This title reminded me of the hungry spirit. And this title taught me how difficult it is to be a champion in a huge organization called WWE.

I don't forgive them @ivynile_wwe and @Malcolmvelli especially Malcolm.

WWE NXT 2.0 opened this week with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in the ring with a bunch of new stars, including Bron Breakker, as he addressed the future of the former black and gold brand. This led to interruptions from Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, Pete Dunne, and Ridge Holland.

The main event saw Bron Breakker team up with Tommaso Ciampa to take on Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland.

We also saw Roderick Strong become the new Cruiserweight Champion after beating Kushida, albeit with some assistance from his Diamond Mine teammates.

What did you think of WWE NXT 2.0 this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

