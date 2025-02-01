WWE NXT star enters 3rd Royal Rumble; yet to debut on main roster

A major NXT star just entered her third Royal Rumble match. She has still not debuted on the main roster.

Roxanne Perez is one of the top stars in NXT. Ever since she turned heel, Perez has proven that she has what it takes to become one of the greatest champions in the brand's history. She held the Women's Title for a whopping 276 days. Even though she lost the title, Perez is still a fan favorite.

Tonight, the Royal Rumble is set to take place in Indianapolis. The show kicked off with the Women's Royal Rumble match. During the contest, Roxanne Perez's music hit and she came out in the number three slot. This is her third Rumble appearance after the 2023 and 2024 editions of the PLE.

During the 2023 Royal Rumble match, she entered in the number eight slot and lasted four minutes and 34 seconds before Damage CTRL eliminated her. During the 2024 Royal Rumble match, she entered the match in the number 27 slot and lasted eight minutes and 29 seconds before Tiffany Stratton eliminated her.

Despite becoming a sort of regular feature in the women's Royal Rumble match over the past three years Perez is yet to debut on the main roster. The highly talented star will be one to look for when she eventually makes her move to the main roster but it seems for now, she will have to make do with Rumble appearances.

It will be interesting to see if the former NXT Women's Champion will have a better run during this year's Rumble match.

