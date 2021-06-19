WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano compares popular faction to Evolution

In a recent interview with Sony Sports India, WWE NXT star Johnny Gargano discussed how he came up with the idea for his faction, The Way. He also gave his thoughts on his wife Candice LeRae winning the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking about the formation of The Way, Johnny Gargano opened up about how he came up with the idea. Gargano then compared them to the legendary WWE faction Evolution:

"I came up with the idea of a faction and me and Candice were going to be the centerpieces of it but I kind of had the idea of an Evolution-esque reason behind it where we would have me and Candice being in the Triple H and Ric Flair role where we'd also take on younger talent who we are able to spotlight and able to give a platform to, similar to Randy [Orton] and Batista, how they were able to grow and learn from Triple H and Ric Flair. Austin [Theory] and Indi [Hartwell] are two people that we saw that have potential through the roof, super young, just so much untapped potential, to be able to mold them and give them that platform that we feel they can grow in."

Johnny Gargano on his wife Candice LeRae winning the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell recently beat Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a street fight last month to win the WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking about Candice LeRae winning her first title in WWE, Johnny Gargano said that it was one of his favorite moments from his time in WWE NXT because he knew how hard his wife has worked to get to this position:

It meant the world. We talked about what was my favourite TakeOver moment, what was my favourite NXT Moment, that as far as my NXT moment, Candice winning the titles might be my number one, honesty. Just because I know how hard she's worked.

Candice dreamt of this moment for a very very long time and she's worked extremely hard, she's sacrificed so much for what we do and for the women's locker room and for NXT in general. Now to be able to see her get that moment, win the tag team titles, with someone we genuinely love and genuinely adore, to let her share that moment with Indi, it's super cool.

