Top NXT Star reveals amusing backstage interaction with Triple H and Shawn Michaels at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House

At WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Johnny Gargano competed in a fatal-five way for the NXT Championship. The match also featured Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O'Reilly and reigning WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

One of the things that stood out the most from that match was Johnny Gargano's ring gear which he wore as a tribute to Shawn Michaels.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Johnny Gargano revealed Triple H and Shawn Michaels' reaction to his attire backstage at NXT TakeOver: In Your House:

"Shawn [Michaels] and [Triple H] actually had no idea that we were doing that. They did not know [that I was going to wear that gear]." Gargano continued, "Literally when I tried it on, I was sending pictures to Austin and Indi and I was like "man this is wild". So I put it on and we all got our gear on and I ran up to Shawn and Hunter and I wish I had a camera crew with me and I wish I could bottle that moment because the genuine joy that came across their faces when they realized what we were doing was so cool."

"It was funny because we put the gear on and then we were gonna go take pictures in the gear." Gargano added, "That was our plan and Shawn and Hunter were trying to take pictures like dads basically. [They were] trying to take pictures with their own phones like "Oh stand there. Everyone get together. Get the guys in" and I'm like "We're gonna go take real professional photos," and they're like "Oh ok, can we take pictures with you", and I'm like "Yeah guys come on.""

Johnny Gargano also shared his thoughts on his WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House attire gaining a lot of popularity

Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Gargano's gear got a lot of buzz on social media and it got people talking about his homage to the Heart Break Kid. During the same interview, Gargano also addressed the talk his attire generated following WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

"I also love the fact that the gear got so popular that now Mattel might be interested in making that gear [for an action figure], so Austin Theory's next action figure might just be him as Diesel."

Austin Theory has cosplayed as Diesel at WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

