WWE NXT star Sol Ruca has shared that she was freaking out after Triple H reacted to a clip of her devastating finishing move.

During a match against Valentina Feroz on an episode of NXT Level Up several weeks ago, Ruca performed a move that many fans had never seen before. The 23-year-old star hit her opponent with a modified cutter off the middle rope, earning herself the victory.

WWE uploaded a clip of the maneuver on Twitter and it instantly went viral, accumulating over a million views. It even got The Game's attention, who praised her by stating that the future is bright.

Speaking to FOX News in a recent interview, Sol Ruca said she was taken aback after seeing that Triple H reacted to it. She admitted that she hadn't expected it to gain so much traction on social media.

“When I saw that I literally didn’t even know what to do,” Ruca said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, do I reply to him? Do I quote tweet?’ Like, I was freaking out. It’s like insane. Especially it being on Level Up, which is like the development of NXT. It was crazy. I did not expect it to go viral. I was shocked," said Ruca.

Sol Ruca discusses what she wants to achieve in WWE NXT

The NXT brand is filled with a lot of talented women such as Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton. A lot of them have the potential to make it as big stars on the main roster.

Sol Ruca commented on her goals and what she wants to achieve as part of the brand.

"I really want to kind of set a bar for the women’s division. I kind of want to bring a different style and different level of competitiveness. Same with Katana Chance. She is so different from everyone else, like her moves is so different. And I think that there needs to be more women out there in the women’s division that can do those sort of moves and stuff like that. I want to be a part of that," she said.

Sol Ruca made her WWE in-ring debut this year and trained to wrestle at the Performance Center. She was a champion gymnast for Wildfire Gymnastics before pursuing a career in pro wrestling.

