WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons reveals extent of recent injury

There is always a risk of injury for WWE Superstars when stepping into the squared circle, and unfortunately, a major NXT star will be out of action for a while due to a major injury.

Nikkita Lyons recently took to her Instagram account to announce that she has torn both her ACL and meniscus. Typically, that type of injury can take six to nine months to recover from before she can return to the ring.

The Lioness last wrestled on WWE NXT Level Up on the January 17, 2023 episode where she defeated Jakara Jackson. Her last NXT appearance was in the 20-woman battle royal at New Year's Evil.

How was Nikkita Lyons' injury showcased on WWE NXT?

On the most recent episode of NXT, Nikkita Lyons was the victim of a sneak attack in the parking lot and was shown grabbing at her right leg. Both Indi Hartwell and Lyra Valkyria immediately came to check on Lyons and the cameras showed Zoey Stark leaving the parking lot after the incident took place.

Stark turned heel on Lyons after losing an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on the November 8, 2022 episode of NXT.

Later on in this episode, commentator Vic Joseph announced that Nikkita Lyons was rushed to a local medical facility after the attack. This led members of the WWE Universe to speculate if this was Lyons being written off NXT television before being sent to the main roster.

Lyons debuted in February 2022 and quickly began to rise through the ranks as one of the most popular acts on the white and gold brand.

