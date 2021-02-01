WWE NXT Superstars ask AJ Styles to join their team following Royal Rumble 2021

WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles had an impressive outing at the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Phenomenal One entered at No. 25 and lasted over 10 minutes before getting eliminated by Braun Strowman.

Following the Royal Rumble match, WWE NXT's recent addition Nash Carter took to Twitter to say that he was a fan of Styles' black-and-green colored attire, which is also the color scheme of MSK. Carter asked Styles to join him and Wes Lee as MSK's third member. The former two-time WWE Champion got back at Carter and asked what would happen to Omos, his trusty bodyguard.

Wes Lee replied to Styles by saying that he is sure Omos will look good in green.

I’m sure he looks good in green.. https://t.co/dkThTaovcj — Wes Lee (@WesLee_WWE) February 1, 2021

While it does seem unlikely that AJ Styles will ever join MSK on the black-and-yellow brand, one can only hope.

MSK, for all intents and purposes, has sent shockwaves through NXT's tag-team division since their debut at this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and is one of the favorites to win the tournament. If they do, Lee and Carter will earn themselves a title shot at Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch's NXT Tag Team Championships.

Omos' role at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

AJ Styles' seven feet tall bodyguard Omos played an important role in the Men's Royal Rumble match. His chemistry with Styles has been a treat to watch every Monday on RAW, and he made sure that he would fulfill the same role tonight at the Royal Rumble.

Omos saved Styles from getting eliminated numerous times throughout the match by catching him and sending him back to the ring and also eliminated Superstars on behalf of AJ. Alas, it would not be enough as Styles would soon be eliminated by Strowman.