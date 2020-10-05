WWE NXT TakeOver 31: Best and Worst – Multiple Superstars busted open in epic main event, former champion makes a surprise return (October 4th, 2020)

Tonight, we saw yet another memorable WWE NXT TakeOver 31 pay-per-view unfold during which the Superstars of the Black and Gold brand were at their usual best. A total of four titles including NXT Championship, NXT Women's Championship, NXT North American Championship, and NXT Cruiserweight Championship were on the line.

Although none of those titles changed hands, WWE NXT delivered a solid show overall. Between the end of long-term feuds and the beginning of a few new ones, we saw a lot of interesting things that will dictate the storylines moving forward.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best and worst parts of the WWE NXT PPV tonight. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Best of WWE NXT TakeOver 31: The Main Event

This match had everything right

The main event of TakeOver 31 witnessed Finn Balor put his WWE NXT Championship on the line against Kyle O'Reilly. Their in-ring encounter tonight surpassed every expectation as both Superstars engaged in one of the best main events that we have seen in a while. Everything between the hard-hitting moves and the storytelling was simply brilliant throughout this match.

Both Balor and Kyle O'Reilly took turns in taking control of the match. Special props to the champion for going above and beyond to make O'Reilly look all the more promising inside the ring. They both dug deep down to bring their most brutal moves to establish their dominance. By the end of the match, both Balor and O'Reilly's mouths were bleeding.

You can see the look on both @FinnBalor and @KORCombat’s faces... to say that match was physical would be an understatement.

THAT. WAS. WAR.

Finn backed up everything he said..and Kyle showed everyone he belongs in the main event. #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/BTFBuFRSf2 — Triple H (@TripleH) October 5, 2020

O'Reilly looked slightly nervous in the beginning, and it was understandable considering this was the first time when he main-evented a TakeOver in a Singles action. Everyone from The Undisputed Era looked really supportive of him, and even Finn Balor made sure to put over the former tag team champion of the brand. In fact, he even shook hands with O'Reilly to show his respect once their match ended and it was a great moment.

But that was not all. We also saw the arrival of Ridge Holland, who came with a brutalized Adam Cole hanging over his shoulder. He went on to dump the leader of UE over the barricade and disappeared before others could make their way to the ring. It is now clear that WWE NXT will now build upon this feud, but it was all the more interesting to see Balor and UE almost on the same page for once.