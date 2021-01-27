WWE NXT UK's Pretty Deadly talk wrestling-drag crossover with Drag Race star Cheryl Hole

WWE NXT UK stars Pretty Deadly and Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole recently sat down with NXT UK's Andy Shepherd to discuss all-things Wrestling and Drag.

The Drag superstar and the WWE Superstars broke down the similarities between the two forms of entertainment and, as it turns out, there are more similarities than you might think, as Cheryl Hole was quick to highlight:

"I think we can all agree there is this element of character and performance. And, yes, the main stage of Ru Paul’s Drag Race is a stage. But the ring in WWE is one of the biggest stages. I remember somebody saying to me one of the biggest audiences was 120,000… What?! It is mad! So, these people that go into the ring, they’re putting on drag, they’re stepping into a character, they’re stepping into a persona. So that is how the two worlds collide together." Said Cheryl.

The two members of Pretty Deadly - one of NXT UK's hottest tag teams - Sam and Lewis mirrored Cheryl's comments, saying there's absolutely room for a Drag Superstar in WWE.

"You know what? If there’s one thing… the WWE has a range of characters. It has everything, and that’s what makes us so great! But we’re missing a certain little sub-genre." Said Sam

"We would love to be the people to do it, but sadly, as top athletes as we are, we don’t have the knee flexibility for it. But the WWE is crying out for a death drop!" Said Lewis

Cheryl Hole and Pretty Deadly create WWE Superstar Drag names

When it came time to choosing suitably brilliant Drag names for some of the most famous WWE Superstars, both Cheryl Hole and Pretty Deadly were more than prepared.

When considering a name for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Cheryl said:

“That’s a rice cake I’d like to eat… I’m gonna birth this Diva as Eat my Haggis.”

Pretty Deadly were pretty creative, too, with their choice for Triple H:

"Hunter Thirst Helmsley!"

UK fans can watch NXT UK every Thursday at 8pm on the WWE Network, and every Friday at 10pm on BT Sport. Watch Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer.