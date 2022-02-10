WWE NXT UK star Candy Floss issues statement after her contract expires

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Candy Floss has spoken about her 2021 departure from the brand.

Floss signed with WWE in 2018 and debuted on NXT UK in October of that same year. She unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT UK Women's Championship. Soon after, she took a break, leaving the promotion in December 2021.

Candy recently addressed her WWE departure on Twitter and shed light on her battle with mental health issues. She wished her WWE run could've ended differently and thanked the company for their support during her struggles.

"In December 2021 my contract with WWE expired. It is very sad for me as wish my journey with WWE didn’t have to end like this as I’ve worked so hard to get signed. I just want to say thank you to WWE for dealing with me so well as I know it’s not an easy situation, I’m very grateful for it all," Candy said.

Candy Floss explained her reasons for taking time away from NXT UK

Though she spent three years with WWE, Candy Floss missed a substantial amount of ring time.

On the same Twitter post, she explained she took a sabbatical to deal with PTSD related to her mother's fight with cancer. She reiterated WWE's support as well.

"I was diagnosed with severe PTSD and anxiety because of the trauma I experienced witnessing my favorite person, my mum, fight for her life. I decided I needed to put my mental health first and WWE couldn’t have been more supportive," Floss said.

Floss then confirmed that she is now doing better and intends to continue her in-ring career in the near future.

