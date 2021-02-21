WWE star says Cesaro deserves "a year or two at the top of the card"

WWE NXT UK Superstar Trent Seven has praised current SmackDown Superstar Cesaro, saying he deserves "a year or two at the top of the card" in WWE.

On the latest episode of BT Sport's The Run-In, the former NXT Tag Team Champion was asked who he would like to see emerge victorious in tonight's Elimination Chamber match for a shot at Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

The Swiss Cyborg was seemingly on everyone's mind, and the British star had nothing but praise for him. Here is what Trent Seven had to say on Cesaro:

"For me personally, I’d love to see Cesaro. I’d love to see Cesaro spend at least a few months, or maybe a year or two, at the top of the card. The very top of the card. I feel like he’s someone who delivers every single day. Every single day he’s out there, every single match he wrestles in, he wrestles at an incredible intensity. We know how strong he is and we know how good he is."

Cesaro is one of the favorites to win the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match later tonight. But, should he win the grueling contest, he'll have a fresh and rearing-to-go Roman Reigns to deal with.

Cesaro has long been seen as a potential top star in WWE

Fans, critics and even fellow wrestlers have been rooting for Cesaro to reach the top of the mountain for many years in WWE. Recently, the multiple-time Tag Team Champion has been receiving significant attention as a singles competitor, with clean victories over notable names like Daniel Bryan.

It seems Cesaro is also aware of the passion other carry for him. In a recent promo on Talking Smack, Cesaro let loose on his position in WWE and his desire to reach the very top.

Do yourself a favor and watch Cesaro cut the promo of his life on #TalkingSmack this week. pic.twitter.com/kxJT8O9obX — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 13, 2021

Many fans are hoping Cesaro will receive the same treatment as Kofi Kingston did, on his way to winning his first WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. Time will tell as to whether or not Cesaro will be successful in finally becoming a world champion.