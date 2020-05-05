WWE NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks talks working with Shawn Michaels & relationship with Jordan Devlin

WWE NXT UK Superstar “The Kiwi Buzzsaw” Travis Banks

NZPWI caught up with WWE NXT UK Superstar “The Kiwi Buzzsaw” Travis Banks last week. Banks has been a regular feature on NXT UK and has been embroiled in a feud with NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin.

Travis Banks is currently in the UK and also spoke about how the lockdown has affected his daily routines like hitting the gym and not being able to train at Fight Club Pro.

Travis Banks on working with Shawn Michaels

During his time with NXT UK, Shawn Michaels has been instrumental in helping Travis Banks develop and become the star he is today. During the interview, Banks recalled a series of events where he was supposed to wrestle Devlin at NXT UK: TakeOver I. Unfortunately for Travis Banks, the plan was scrapped as Finn Balor made a surprise appearance and had a match with Devlin instead.

The very next night, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks tore the house down in a match. Banks recalls that Michaels was waiting for them behind the curtains and showered praises on both the stars. On this, Travis Banks said:

"I remember looking at Jordan and I was kind of shocked, and I was thinking in my head, ‘Man, you know you wrestled Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, you’re the greatest of all time, you’re saying we’re good?!’ Y’know what I mean? It was a very surreal and humbling moment for my career."

“Shawn Michaels especially has been very hands-on with me with advice and stuff like that. I remember I was in the PC in America once and we had a class where we were watching matches from tape. He was taking it and he was just giving advice here and there and I remember sitting there thinking, ‘I don’t think there’s a better place on this planet to learn about professional wrestling than in this room right now, watching these matches with Shawn Michaels giving us the advice.'”

Travis Banks speaks on his relationship with Jordan Devlin

On being quizzed about his relationship with Jordan Devlin, the man who he is currently feuding with, Travis Banks said that they have a friendly rivalry of sorts where both of them bring the best out of the other.

“Behind the scenes, me and him [Jordan Devlin], we really get along as well. It’s good to have that kind of a person, it’s good to have a guy like him. Also, we keep each other in check as well, we have a bit of competition with each other – who can do more and do the crazy things and stuff like that. So it’s good to have somebody like that around because you’re always trying to compete against each other but in the best way possible to make it better.”

