WWE NXT veteran Westin Blake on whether he'd like to return to the brand like Samoa Joe (Exclusive)

WWE NXT fans rejoiced when Samoa Joe, a former Champion for the brand, returned to the fold yet again. Joe had been a part of the RAW Commentary Team before he was released by the company in April.

Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Westin Blake, who wrestled as Wesley Blake in WWE NXT as a part of the popular tag teams Blake & Murphy and The Forgotten Sons. You can catch the entire conversation by clicking on the link below.

Westin Blake is open to returning to WWE NXT someday

When we asked Blake if he would return to WWE NXT if the right offer came along, much in the vein of Samoa Joe, he didn't hesitate for a second.

"Yes, I'm always willing to work with any company that would like my services and what I bring to the table. A main event type caliber player where I can show the world what I'm capable of and also help the brand out as much as I can as well," said Westin Blake.

I hold @TheWestinBlake in very high regard. One of the most underutilized guys I have ever seen in these modern times. From his selling to his approach this dude ticks so many boxes. Also since day one a legit friendly and good human. So let me know where and when my man. https://t.co/Lpz5tZbA7x — Tommy End (@TommyEnd) June 22, 2021

As for WWE NXT, Westin Blake would love to return to the brand where he first earned his stripes:

"Like I said, if NXT would give me a call back and the deal was right and I like the circumstances of coming back, I would most certainly, definitely, go back to NXT," added Blake.

👀 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) June 22, 2021

Blake would go on to say that much like WWE NXT, he's open to the idea of wrestling for almost any company, be it the NWA, or AEW, or IMPACT Wrestling or NJPW or MLW.

Do you like the idea of Westin Blake getting a fresh new start in WWE NXT? Do you think he was used far better on the brand than he was on WWE SmackDown?

