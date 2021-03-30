WWE NXT set to make huge change following WrestleMania 37 - Report

NXT, the developmental branch of WWE, has aired its episodes on Wednesday nights for quite a while. Over the past couple of years, this has led to what fans have dubbed the 'Wednesday Night War' between the black and gold brand and All Elite Wrestling.

However, reports are now suggesting WWE could be moving NXT to Tuesdays. The change will apparently take place the week after WrestleMania 37, as part of the new extension between WWE and NBC Universal.

The news was reported by Mat Men Pro Wrestling who received the details from an unnamed source.

WWE's original deal to air episodes on the USA Network was set to expire later this year, but as per this report, the two companies have reached an agreement for an extension. The move to Tuesday nights has been on the books for quite some time now, and possibly boils down to the USA Network aqcuiring rights to air NHL games.

Considering the NHL is a more financially lucrative program for the USA Network, it comes as no surprise NXT will be making the change.

This would put an end to the exciting Wednesday Night War between NXT and AEW. However, the move does raise some questions about how WWE will handle its other shows.

NXT has some great matches set for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT is well known for having some amazing matches on all its pay-per-views, and TakeOver: Stand & Deliver should be no different. The pay-per-view is set to take place over the course of two nights, similarly to WrestleMania 37, on April 7th and April 8th.

The pay-per-view will include matches like Adam Cole versus Kyle O'Reilly, Finn Balor versus Karrion Kross and Io Shirai versus Raquel Gonzalez.

Sand & Deliver will act as a prelude to WrestleMania 37, so there will be a lot of anticipation riding on the night. Hopefully, the pay-per-view will "deliver," as its name suggests.

What are your expectations for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver? Let us know in the comments below.