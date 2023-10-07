WWE offered fired star about $175,000 for a return; he rejected the proposal

A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he turned down an offer to return to the Stamford-based promotion a few years after his firing.

Maven Huffman's four-year run in World Wrestling Entertainment came to an end in 2005. He was a solid mid-card act but was never pushed as a top star during his run in the company.

Maven started a gig with the Home Shopping Network a few years later. Around the same time, he ran into WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who urged him to make a return. Moreover, Maven got a call from John Laurinaitis, who wanted him to come back. Maven ended up rejecting the offer.

"He told me he was going to bring me back in on the exact same downside guarantee that I left on. I don't remember if it was either [$150,000 or $175,000], and he was like, 'We'll put you back in developmental at FCW for a couple of months until you get your wind back, until we get the writing team something to meet with you about to bring you back in.' What I should have done was I should have accepted his offer, I should have told him, give me two weeks. Let me do the proper thing. Give me two weeks," Maven said. [H/T Fightful]

Did Maven regret rejecting WWE's offer?

Maven certainly regretted not accepting John Laurinaitis' offer for a WWE return. It has been more than a decade since an offer was made to him. Maven now believes that he should have given his two-week notice to the Home Shopping Network and made a pro-wrestling return.

Maven also acknowledged the fact that for a 46-year-old, it is currently not possible for him to do what he had the opportunity to do back when Johnny Ace called him. Maven is still in great shape and is doing great with his YouTube channel as well.

