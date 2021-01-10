WWE offers 'invitation' to Cricket legend Freddie Flintoff after Twitter exchange

Former international Cricketer Freddie Flintoff has been extended an 'open invitation' by WWE after jokingly mocking some of its talent on Twitter.

The Ashes winner and current television personality was watching an episode of NXT UK on BT Sport when he and British actor Tom Davis began sharing thoughts on the show publicly on the Twitter platform.

Flintoff implied he and Davis would be able to "sort these lads out".

Watching wrestling NXTuk on @btsport reckon me and you @BigTomD could sort these lads out 😂😂 — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) January 8, 2021

Davis would respond in the affirmative, insisting the pair would be a "dream tag team".

Mate I’m down with that... We’d be the dream tag team. pic.twitter.com/CvwAnm21Bl — Tom Davis (@BigTomD) January 9, 2021

Hilariously, the tweets would find their way to the eyes of WWE's social media team, who would go on to invite the English Cricket star to try his hand in the world of pro wrestling.

Not only this, but a very specific challenge was made to Freddie Flintoff in the form of a potential future match up with the current NXT United Kingdom champion WALTER.

You vs @WalterAUT is what we’ve heard? https://t.co/QuSAdXSAUw — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 8, 2021

Whether or not we will be seeing Freddie Flintoff in WWE anytime soon remains to be seen. But in a world where sports stars like Tyson Fury have wrestled in front of thousands, nothing is impossible.

Freddie Flintoff trained with WWE previously, wanted to face The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been a dominant force in WWE for decades

As it turns out, this Twitter altercation is not the only experience Freddie Flintoff has with WWE.

On Eddie Hearn's 'No Passion, No Point' podcast, Flintoff revealed he was training to become a professional wrestler at one point and that WWE had plans to "fast track" him to huge pay per view events like WrestleMania.

“What happened was, I needed a job. I used to love wrestling as a kid. I love the Undertaker. Wanna fight this lad in Manchester. I presented [it] to Sky — they loved it, put me in touch with WWE, next thing I know I’m on a plane, I’m off to Tampa to wrestling school. I bulked up and trained. Two days I was there, just getting battered, broke two ribs, did a few pieces to camera. Thought nothing [more] of it.

“Then I got a letter or an email from WWE saying, ‘Will you join us?’ They said, ‘Come to wrestling school, we’ll fast-track you, in 18 months you’ll be doing WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles.’ And I’m thinking, ‘I didn’t go for this, but with [the] money involved, I’m quite tempted.'” H/T WrestlingInc

While it seems Freddie Flintoff came very close to signing with WWE, he sadly won't be facing The Undertaker anytime soon. The thirty-year veteran retired at Survivor Series in November 2020.