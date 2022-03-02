"Somehow, someday, in some way... I shall avenge" - WWE official Adam Pearce refuses to retire quietly

WWE official Adam Pearce hasn't wrestled his last match. During his time as an on-screen character on RAW and SmackDown, Pearce has been on the receiving end of punishment from the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

But many forget that before his current run in WWE, Pearce was a decorated professional wrestler and a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

On the one-year anniversary of his last WWE match, Pearce made a vow that this wasn't his last match inside the squared circle. Pearce teamed up with Braun Strowman against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the RAW Tag Team Championships,

"On this day one year ago I tasted bitter defeat in my final championship match. Today I vow that in my heart I know that I cannot truly end my active wrestling career with an L. Somehow, someday, in some way… I shall avenge," Adam Pearce tweeted.

Will Adam Pearce wrestle another match in WWE?

In a world where 76-year-old Vince McMahon is reportedly stepping back into the ring at WrestleMania 38 to face Pat McAfee, it shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to think that Pearce could have another match inside a WWE ring.

As an on-screen authority figure, it would be relatively easy for the WWE creative team to find a way to place Pearce back in the ring for another match.

Who that might be against or when that might be is certainly up for debate, but it's surely something you can't rule out happening in the future.

