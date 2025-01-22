WWE official Adam Pearce shares important message following WWE RAW

As a WWE General Manager, Adam Pearce doesn't have it easy often. Nevertheless, he does the best he can in his position, and recently, he shared an important message following WWE RAW.

The message in question seems to have been shared to all his social media accounts and doesn't really have anything to do with last night's episode. Instead, Pearce shared a motivational video, trying to hype up his followers.

In the video, Adam Pearce can be seen in his car, perhaps before or after a workout. From the get-go, he does not hold back, grilling his followers for excuses as to what is preventing them from being the best version of themselves.

He then went on to tell his followers to put the excuses to one side and create opportunities for themselves.

"You wanna get to the next level, you've got to work for it every day. I get up in the morning and I get in the gym. Why? Because Father Time don't put nobody over. I get off the plane, I get in the truck, I drive right to the gym. Why? I'll say it again because Father Time ain't putting anybody over. So I gotta work harder every day than you. I gotta earn it every day. I gotta audition for the part, and earn the part, every single day. I put size thirteens on the ground and I fill my shoes walking them every day. Why? Because I don't make excuses. I create opportunities. Create your opportunity. So tell me, what is your fu**in excuse?" said Adam Pearce.

Hopefully, the WWE Universe takes Pearce's words to heart and works on being a better version of themselves every day.

