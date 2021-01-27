WWE official addresses alleged heat between Shane McMahon and Triple H

WWE executive Bruce Prichard has dismissed rumors that there is animosity between Shane McMahon and Triple H in real life.

The latest episode of Prichard’s Something to Wrestle With podcast revolved around Shane McMahon’s life in the wrestling business. Host Conrad Thompson mentioned that there has been speculation over the years about the McMahon family members not getting along behind the scenes.

Prichard responded by insisting that those rumors are wide of the mark. He used a quote from Eric Bischoff as an example to show how close Shane McMahon, Triple H, and the whole McMahon family really are.

“Never seen it [animosity between Shane McMahon and Triple H]. Eric Bischoff, his first night in... you should ask Eric this question because it always sticks with me and I’ve always kind of pointed to it because it was a very cool observation.

“You had Vince, Steph, Hunter [Triple H], and Shane, and just the genuine love, and his first night in, he saw it and he was like, ‘Wow, you know, no matter what anybody says about anybody else, when you have that kind of love of your family… and you’re cool with everything, then you can’t be that bad of a person.’”

Proud to call you brother on-and-off the camera...Happy Birthday from across the pond @shanemcmahon! pic.twitter.com/vfPC6yKUE4 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

Prichard added that Shane McMahon would be a worthy member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Triple H received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2019 as part of D-Generation X.

Shane McMahon and Triple H’s WWE history

Shane McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Vince McMahon

Shane McMahon and Triple H’s alleged heat was brought up by a listener who questioned why they have never feuded in a WWE storyline. The two men have faced each other several times in WWE but the majority of those matches were multi-man matches.

The only televised one-on-one match between Shane McMahon and Triple H took place on the November 1, 1999 episode of WWE RAW. Triple H won the match to retain the WWE Championship.

