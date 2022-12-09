WWE official asserts his authority following recent interaction with Bobby Lashley on RAW

Adam Pearce addressed Bobby Lashley in a backstage segment following the commotion caused by Lashley and Seth Rollins' confrontation on RAW.

Prior to their match to determine the top challenger for Austin Theory's United States Championship, Seth Rollins had some harsh words for Lashley. The All Mighty could only aspire to have a career like The Beast Brock Lesnar had, and Seth Rollins' comments during the altercation lit a fire under the former two-time WWE Champion, sparking a fight.

WWE officials rushed to manage the situation, but as things worsened, Bobby Lashley unintentionally speared Petey Williams, a former TNA X-Division Champion, who was working as a WWE official.

Bobby Lashley was spoken to by WWE official Adam Pearce backstage following the segment, who warned him that if what happened on the show occurred again, his hands would be tied and harsh action would be taken against the former WWE Champion.

Pearce has also responded on Twitter to WWE's video of the backstage interaction between the two, establishing his authority over The All Mighty.

"He may not have liked it, but he heard it," Pearce tweeted.

The rivalry between The Visionary and The All Mighty reached new heights when the United States Championship entered the picture. It will be thrilling to watch who wins their contest and is chosen as the top contender against United States Champion Austin Theory.

How many championships has Bobby Lashley won in WWE?

Since joining WWE, Bobby Lashley has dominated the organization. After making his debut in 2005, Bobby suffered an injury at The Great American Bash in 2008 that forced him to miss six months of action. It was then revealed that Bobby had been released from the company.

After that, Lashley continued his MMA career and eventually joined TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), where he won the World Heavyweight Championship four times between 2014 and 2017. He returned to WWE in 2018 and went on to become a two-time WWE Champion in his second run with the company.

Lashley is a former two-time ECW Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, three-time United States Champion and two-time WWE Champion in his dominant WWE career.

The All Mighty's feud with elite WWE athletes like Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins is highly exciting to watch. Time will tell what Lashley's future holds.

Which championship run by Bobby Lashley was your favorite? Tell us in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes