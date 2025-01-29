  • home icon
  • WWE Official Ava forced to intervene after current champion goes into business for himself

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jan 29, 2025 02:07 GMT
Ava is the current General Manager of NXT (Image source: Ava's X account)

A major star went into business for himself on NXT. WWE official Ava had to intervene before things got out of hand.

Oba Femi is currently the top star on NXT. He has already defended the title once after capturing the NXT Championship from Trick Williams at New Year's Evil. Tonight on the black and silver brand, Oba Femi was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. A-Town Down Under tried to mock the NXT Champion and get under his skin. As a result, Oba issued a challenge to either one of them at NXT Vengeance Day.

Grayson Waller accepted the challenge, but NXT General Manager Ava came out and put a stop to this. She told Oba that he does not make the matches in NXT. Trick Williams, who was watching backstage, came out and stared at Femi before attacking Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. However, this distraction allowed the NXT Champion to lay out Williams with a powerbomb to showcase his dominance.

It looks like Grayson Waller and Austin Theory's words got to Oba Femi and angered him. It will be interesting to see if Trick Williams will get another NXT Title shot soon.

