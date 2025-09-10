  • home icon
  WWE Official Ava Forced to Intervene Seconds Into Show; Top Star Knocked Out

WWE Official Ava Forced to Intervene Seconds Into Show; Top Star Knocked Out

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 10, 2025 00:44 GMT
Ava
Ava is the current GM of NXT (source: WWE.com)

Ava was forced to interfere as soon as WWE NXT started tonight. Moments later, a top star was knocked out.

Last week on NXT, Je'Von Evans was visibly upset over his loss to Oba Femi at Heatwave when Josh Briggs confronted him. After a back-and-forth verbal exchange, Briggs attacked Evans. He then hit him with a brutal chokeslam onto a steel chair. Following this, a match was set up for tonight.

Tonight's episode of the black and silver brand kicked off with Je'Von Evans, who called out Josh Briggs. Briggs came out to the ring, followed by NXT General Manager Ava and a referee. As Briggs and Evans brawled, Ava ordered the official to start the match. Both men delivered a spectacular contest that had the fans chanting, "This is awesome!" Towards the end of the bout, Josh Briggs tried to introduce a steel chair into the match, but the referee stopped him. When the referee went to dispose of the chair, Briggs used a steel chain and knocked out Evans to win the match.

Je'Von Evans is Still in Search of His First WWE Title

Since arriving in NXT, there has been a lot of hype around Je'Von Evans. He has delivered some standout performances in the ring and has already competed with some top stars like Randy Orton. However, the Young OG is yet to win a title in the Stamford-based promotion.

He has had opportunities to compete for the NXT Title numerous times, but was unable to pull off a win. His most recent title shot took place at NXT Heatwave when he faced Oba Femi. The young WWE star took Oba to the limit, but he was unable to win. Hence, his pursuit of his first title continues.

It looks like this feud between Je'Von Evans and Josh Briggs will continue after tonight.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
