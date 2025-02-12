WWE Official Ava gets confirmation from top champion; makes major announcement

Ava just made a major announcement tonight. She made this after confirmation from a top champion.

The competition for Giulia's NXT Women's Championship is heating up with Roxanne Perez and Bayley trying to win the title. These three women were set to compete at Vengeance Day in a triple-threat match. Last week, all three were involved in a segment when Cora Jade came out and attacked them. As a result, Bayley demanded a match against her tonight.

During Bayley's match against Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez came out, dressed as The Role Model from her years in NXT. This distraction allowed Jade to pick up the win. Following the match, Ava was shown whispering something in Giulia's ear. Moments later, she came out and announced that Cora would be added to the NXT Women's Title match at NXT Vengeance Day 2025 making it a fatal four-way now. It looked like the NXT GM got prior confirmation from Giulia backstage before she made the announcement.

It looks like things got a little harder for Giulia at NXT Vengeance with Cora Jade's addition to the match. It will be interesting to see who will walk away as the NXT Women's Champion.

