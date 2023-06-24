WWE Official bans Bianca Belair from ringside during major championship match next week on SmackDown

Former RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has not seen happy days since Asuka took her title at the 2023 Night of Champions.

When The EST demanded a rematch title shot, fans witnessed Charlotte Flair's return on SmackDown after WrestleMania 39. Now that The Queen has made her comeback, the former women's champion has to wait in the back of the line, as WWE Official Adam Pearce mentioned.

For the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Asuka will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. Due to the decision by Pearce, Belair decided to be at the ringside during the bout.

However, even this opportunity has been taken away from The EST. On the latest episode of the blue brand, in a backstage segment, Adam Pearce decided to ban Bianca Belair from the ringside so that nothing goes south during next week's women's title match.

After the former RAW Women's Champion received the news from Pearce, her disappointment and anger were evident on-screen, but she did not let it influence her action.

The WWE Universe is potentially about to witness Belair turn heel because, as a former champion, she is not being treated as she should.

