WWE official botches major SmackDown match

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Dakota Kai make her return to the ring for the first time in almost a year.

Kai teamed with Bayley in a short-lived alliance between the two women as she turned on her former teammate and aligned herself with Damage CTRL.

Early in the match. Asuka threw Bayley into Dakota and knocked her off the apron, but the referee claimed this was a legal tag since the two women collided.

Kai was unable to enter the ring since she was on the floor on the outside, and the official went on to count a pin on Bayley despite her not being the legal person.

The referee then appeared to forget about the tag before continuing the match. When IYO SKY attacked Bayley, he failed to call for the disqualification.

Bayley assaulted her own opponent within the rules of the match. It appeared as though it could be a no-contest when all three women attacked her, but the bell didn't ring, so the actual outcome of the match remains unknown.

Were you confused by this match on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

