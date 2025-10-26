WWE Official caught handing weapon to top star on-air

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Oct 26, 2025 01:09 GMT
WWE referee at NXT Halloween Havoc [Image Credits: WWE's Twitter]

The world has been talking about the action that is being featured at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. From new champions to intense moments, the show has been incredible so far. A massive NXT Women’s North American Championship match was featured during the show, with Zaria defending her partner, Sol Ruca’s title, against Blake Monroe.

Both Zaria and Monroe tore each other during the match, but the ending moments featured the challenger delivering two Glamour Shots to pick up the victory and become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion. However, there was a massive spot that didn’t catch the public eye, but ended up being a major moment as well.

Right after Blake Monroe delivered a brutal knee to Zaria during the match to get a two-count, the WWE official was spotted handing something to Monroe. It was later revealed that Monroe had the same hairpick in her hand, which she used the last time both women collided with each other.

While not many were able to spot the referee handing over the weapon, the moment was caught on camera and is now making headlines all over the world. It would be interesting to see if the moment is addressed by Zaria or Sol Ruca on TV.

What’s next for Blake Monroe on WWE NXT?

With her massive NXT Women’s North American Championship victory at Halloween Havoc, Blake Monroe marked her first title win in WWE, and is now expected to take over the entire women’s division at NXT.

With Sol Ruca injured, Monroe could go after a new set of opponents as the champion. Time will tell what the company has in store for the star next.

