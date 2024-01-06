WWE official confirms massive Roman Reigns match for Royal Rumble 2024

A top WWE official just confirmed who Roman Reigns will face at the Royal Rumble.

Nick Aldis had his work cut out from him ever since he became SmackDown General Manager. He has had to deal with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, who have ridden roughshod over SmackDown, doing whatever they wanted on the blue brand.

Tonight, Reigns was set to find out who his opponent for the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event would be when AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton faced off in a triple threat match. All three men were looking for revenge against The Tribal Chief.

They put on an excellent contest, only to be interrupted by The Bloodline who viciously attacked all three participants, resulting in a no contest. For a moment, it looked like they had outsmarted Nick Aldis. However, he had a plan B ready in place apparently for something like this.

Following the attack, Aldis walked over to Paul Heyman and informed him that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

This will most likely be the biggest threat to Reigns' title reign in a long time as all three men will be looking for revenge.

