WWE official confirms return of former star after more than 3 years

WWE has been giving every superstar numerous opportunities to become the top name in the industry. The company has been on an incredible roll over the past few months and could capitalize on the momentum to earn all the attention from fans.WWE has been the home for young stars’ dream future, and that could be the case for a 26-year-old talent as well. Back when NXT UK was active, Xia Brookside attempted to take everyone down with her incredible in-ring talent. However, the star was released by the company in 2022.While the star has been doing a great job in TNA, she is now set to make a short-term return to WWE, this time on NXT. The NXT General Manager, Ava, announced that a tournament for Sol Ruca’s Speed Championship is set to kick off next week.Ava added that the first match of the tournament would feature former NXT star Candice LeRae's return from SmackDown to face TNA’s Xia Brookside in a singles showdown. This would mark Brookside’s first match in the Stamford-based company since her release three years ago.Who else is involved in the WWE Women's Speed Championship Tournament?While LeRae and Brookside are set to clash next week, Ava also named NXT’s Lainey Reid and AAA’s Faby Apache for the tournament, and a match between both women will likely take place a couple of weeks later, followed by a semi-final showdown between the winners of both matches.This would determine the No. 1 contender for the Women’s Speed Championship, and the star will face Sol Ruca at No Mercy. Time will tell what the company has in store for the stars next.