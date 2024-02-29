WWE official fantasy books five-person faction containing Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley

Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley have been two of WWE's most prominent stars in recent months. Road Dogg, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, believes the two would work well together in a dream five-person faction.

Orton returned to WWE in-ring action in November 2023 after a career-threatening back injury sidelined him for 18 months. Ripley, meanwhile, recently defeated Nia Jax in the Elimination Chamber 2024 main event in front of her home country fans in Australia.

On his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg addressed which five wrestlers he would include in a stable of current WWE stars:

"I want Randy [Orton]. I want [Austin] Theory, I want Grayson Waller because I think they [Theory and Waller] will be great behind Randy (…) Maybe AJ Styles, a little outcast of the group, like the little devil that does all the dirty work as a heater. He's a smaller heater. And Rhea Ripley (…) I may trade Finn Balor for Grayson Waller just so that AJ and Finn Balor could be a tag team." [1:07:55 – 1:08:54]

Between 1998 and 2000, Road Dogg was a member of D-Generation X alongside Billy Gunn, Chyna, Triple H, and X-Pac. The faction is widely viewed as one of the best in WWE history.

Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania XL matches

On April 6-7, WrestleMania XL will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at the event. Although match card positions have yet to be confirmed, the bout is almost certainly a contender to headline the first night of the event.

Randy Orton is also due to compete at The Show of Shows, with Logan Paul expected to be his opponent. Paul attacked The Viper during the Men's Elimination Chamber match to prevent him from earning a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins.

