WWE Official hints at potential Damage CTRL breakup

A WWE Official recently pointed out the tension among members of Damage CTRL. He also hinted at the members of the faction turning on each other.

Damage CTRL grew from a group of three members to one with five within a couple of weeks. Kairi Sane returned to WWE at Crown Jewel to help IYO SKY retain her title against Bianca Belair. Last week on SmackDown, Asuka turned on Charlotte Flair and The EST during a tag team match against the faction to ultimately join them.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis pointed out that the new members of the Damage CTRL seem to have affected the leader of the faction, Bayley.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis hinted at a potential turn from Damage CTRL members. While talking about handling egos, the former IMPACT star stated how the dynamic shifts every time someone new comes in. Aldis further added that, at times, a competitor is left with no choice but to go through people and believes the Bayley-led faction is a perfect example of this.

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing. We are all looking for respect, we are looking to make money, and if you are a competitor in WWE, you are looking for championship gold...Most of the time, you are left with no choice. Especially when you get towards the top, you have to go through people. And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this," Nick Aldis said. [From 20:34 to 21:23]

The SmackDown GM added:

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing." [From 21:24 onwards]

There appears to be visible tension among the members of Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see how the creative team goes ahead with the faction's storyline.

Kairi Sane returned to WWE television after three years

Kairi Sane made an unexpected comeback at Crown Jewel during the Women's Championship match. In a surprising turn of events, the Japanese wrestler attacked Bianca Belair to help IYO SKY retain her title.

The former NXT Champion last competed for the company on the July 20, 2020 edition of RAW. Interestingly, she defeated her current stablemate, Bayley, in that match. The latter also brutally attacked the former Women's Tag Team Champion on her final TV appearance.

