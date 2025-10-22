  • home icon
WWE Official Jessika Carr fires back at Becky Lynch's recent controversial claims

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 22, 2025 17:42 GMT
Jessika Carr is not taking her abuse (image via WWE)
Jessika Carr is not taking her abuse (image via WWE)

Becky Lynch was able to retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW this past week against Maxxine Dupri.

Lynch retained via disqualification, and surprisingly, she has once again caused issues with referee Jessika Carr, claiming that there was an illegal move in the match that went unseen by the official. This comes after she had also blamed Carr for her last loss to Durpi.

Carr has since responded to Lynch's comments with the following message on social media.

"I don’t say a lot or stir up issues….but it’s wild that someone keeps talking about me….when all they’ve been doing is tapping out, getting counted out, and taking the easy way out by getting disqualified. But I’m the problem?" she wrote.

Becky Lynch is still the Women's Intercontinental Champion

Maxxine Dupri had a lot of support on RAW, given that she was in her hometown of Sacramento, California. Many believed that Lynch was a tough task for Dupri, who is still new to in-ring wrestling, but after working with Natalya at the Hart Family Dungeon for several months, she has shown signs of improvement.

Durpi had Lynch's number for much of the match, and the fact that she surprised the champion led to her disqualifying herself since Dupri wouldn't let her walk away.

It has been a rough time for Lynch, given that Seth Rollins has recently suffered an injury and could now be out of action for several months. Lynch will be on the road alone while her husband undergoes rehab after recently undergoing surgery.

Becky Lynch has also made it clear that she has left The Vision following their betrayal of her husband, which means that she is now on her own. That being said, she became The Man on her own and hasn't needed a stable for much of her career.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
