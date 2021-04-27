WWE Official lifts Charlotte Flair's suspension

You didn't have much time to miss Charlotte Flair as The Queen's suspension has been lifted on tonight's RAW. The former Women's Champion was handed a fine and was suspended indefinitely by WWE for assaulting a referee last week.

On the latest installment of RAW, WWE Official Sonya Deville was shown walking backstage as she let Charlotte Flair in the building. This was an interesting development as we usually only see Deville on SmackDown.

After the commercial, Sonya Deville brought Charlotte Flair to the ring with the referee she assaulted last week. The WWE Official had The Queen apologize to the referee and then lifted her suspension.

Once she was officially reinstated, Charlotte asked the referee to say sorry to her for making the wrong call last week, and he did.

Sonya Deville revealed that Flair will be competing later tonight on WWE RAW but failed to mention who her opponent might be.

Adam Pearce unhappy with Deville's decision to reinstate Charlotte Flair

Once Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair got backstage, they were confronted by WWE Official Adam Pearce, who usually handles things on RAW.

Deville tried to apologize by telling him that it was a last-minute decision that happened right before RAW started, but Pearce wasn't buying it.

The former NWA World Champion said he might accept the apology if he believed it before storming off.

Even though WWE has done away with the General Manager concept, it appears as if Pearce and Deville will continue to fill those roles under another name.

Where the Charlotte Flair storyline goes from here is anybody's guess, but it will be something that the WWE Universe will want to keep its eyes on going forward.

"You're sorry? I might actually accept that apology, if I actually believed it!" - @ScrapDaddyAP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/J5E1j6jXW4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 27, 2021

