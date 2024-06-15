WWE official makes major botch on SmackDown; is called out for the mistake

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown emanated live from Glasgow, Scotland. One of the bouts of the night saw Chelsea Green take on Naomi with Bayley and Piper Niven present at ringside.

The Hot Mess was almost able to pick up the win when she took down Naomi and used the ropes for leverage in the pin. Bayley climbed on the apron and pushed her legs off the ropes, which the official Jessika Carr saw before the match was able to continue.

Wade Barrett on commentary noted that this should have been a disqualification, which is correct since someone from the outside, who was not a participant in the match, put their hands on Chelsea Green, but when Bayley explained why, the referee allowed the match to continue.

Piper Niven then got in The Role Model's face because she was not happy that the latter interfered in the match and touched her partner. Green herself was understandably livid and is now calling for a rematch since Bayley should not have been present at ringside to be able to interfere in the match right in front of the referee.

Bayley will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle 2024

Bayley is all set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Piper Niven at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event in Glasgow, Scotland. Ahead of the show, Piper has been handed "The Scottish Monster" nickname which could be a hint to how vicious tonight's match may become.

It seems like Naomi and Chelsea Green will be present at ringside for the match since they have been a major part of the build-up and also because The Glow was attacked by Niven last night on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Blair Davenport continues her storyline with Naomi as part of tonight's show, since the 28-year-old star appears to be teasing going after the former SmackDown Women's Champion, but is yet to make her intentions clear.