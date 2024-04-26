WWE official makes massive Brock Lesnar tease ahead of Draft 2024 (again)

A WWE authority figure has seemingly hinted at Brock Lesnar's return ahead of Draft 2024.

This year's Draft will start on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Hence, RAW general manager Adam Pearce is leaving no stone unturned to gain an upper hand over his SmackDown counterpart, Nick Aldis.

The Beast Incarnate has been absent from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023. He suffered a massive loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. Earlier this year, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sex trafficking. A former UFC champion was also mentioned in the lawsuit, leading many to speculate whether Grant was referring to Lesnar.

Rumors later suggested that the chances of the former world champion returning to WWE were zero to none. However, Triple H recently cleared the air on the matter and said Brock Lesnar was at home being himself.

Ahead of the 2024 Draft, Adam Pearce took to his Instagram Stories to post a clip of himself and The Beast Incarnate from an episode of RAW. The video saw the WWE official asking Lesnar to leave the ring before eating a massive F5.

You can view a screenshot of Pearce's Instagram Story below.

WWE official potentially hinting at The Beast Incarnate's comeback [Image via Pearce's Instagram]

You can watch Lesnar taking out Pearce with an F5 here.

Adam Pearce previously referenced WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar on Instagram

Since Triple H appointed Nick Aldis as SmackDown's general manager, Pearce has faced stiff competition from his counterpart.

On this week's SmackDown, The Natural Treasure will pick the first superstar for his brand as part of the 2024 Draft. Meanwhile, RAW general manager Adam Pearce has been referencing Brock Lesnar on Instagram.

Adam Pearce recently took to social media and shared a photo of The Beast Incarnate. The picture showcased Lesnar with the 45-year-old official's name in the background.

The WWE Universe has to wait and see if the former world champion will make his massive return on the upcoming edition of SmackDown and confront a top name.