WWE Official pens down an emotional note following Matthew Perry's untimely demise 

Former WWE professional wrestler and company's ambassador Mick Foley penned down an emotional note following the tragic demise of American-Canadian actor, comedian, and producer Matthew Perry.

The veteran has an appealing way of drawing attention from the WWE Universe through his charisma and presentation. Even after his limited appearance in the squared circle for over half a decade, his involvement has always been a matter of talk among the fans. WWE Hall of Famer Mick has also been showing his presence in narrating his experiences or paying tribute to several big superstars in the industry.

Taking to Instagram, The Hardcore Legend has expressed his homage to the departed personality, Matthew Perry, who was well known all across the globe for his distinguished acting in the television sitcom 'Friends.' Opening up about the same, Mick asserted that it is really devastating to learn about the death of Perry.

He also claimed himself to be a great fan of the late actor and identified a lot with the character of 'Chandler Bing.' Foley also expressed his words of sympathy for Perry's family, friends, and fans for the sorrowful time they are facing at the current moment.

Mick Foley said:

"I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends — I’ve been wearing a Friends shirt the past two days — and Perry’s Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most. My heart goes out to his family, friends and his many fans. #RIPMatthewPerry"

Mick Foley recalled the tragic incident of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's demise

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently recalled the tragic incident of Bray Wyatt's news of demise.

Dude Love penned down a post in memory of Wyatt, where he stated how shockingly he got to know about The Fiend's passing. He added that the superstar was the one he really admired in the company.

The veteran further stated how one of his friends had texted him asking if he knew The Fiend, and eventually, Foley got to know about Wyatt's demise.

"Ten minutes later, upon touching down, I checked my messages and saw that an old friend from college had texted, asking me if I knew of a WWE wrestler named Windham Rotunda. “Sure”, I texted back. “Why do you ask?” And that’s how I learned of the passing of Bray Wyatt, one of the most fascinating characters in WWE history, and a personal favorite of mine. He was only 36."

Sportskeeda Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Matthew Perry, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Perry's family and friends.