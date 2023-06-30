WWE official to return after a long absence; announces role ahead of Money in the Bank

A long-time WWE official is making a return to the company after quite an absence. It has been three long months since Charles Robinson last officiated a match, and now he has made an announcement ahead of Money in the Bank.

Charles Robinson started off his career as a referee back in 1995. He started working in WCW in 1997 and was dubbed "Little Naitch," thanks to his similar appearance to Ric Flair. He worked there until the company closed and then joined WWE in 2001. Since then, he has spent his time with the company.

In 2023, he is approaching a long 28 years in the wrestling business, and that too as one of the most recognizable referees in WWE.

In his Instagram post, he spoke about being away from WWE for three months and finally returning to the ring for SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank.

"Good morning and happy Tuesday to everyone. It is a beautiful day here in North Carolina. I am flying out in just a few hours to London, where I am finally, finally after three long months be back in the ring for SmackDown and hopefully, I'll have a match for Money in the Bank. Can't wait to see all the fans, can't wait to be in the ring again. Hope you enjoy the shows. Have a great week."

He also stated in his caption that he was sure that people didn't know that he was gone, but he was still happy to be back.

The veteran official will be a part of the blue brand's go-home show for Money in the Bank and might be a part of the big weekend event as well.

What's your favorite Charles Robinson moment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes