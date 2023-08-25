WWE Official sends out a heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt following his untimely demise

WWE official Byron Saxton recently sent a heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt following his untimely demise.

Wyatt passed away on August 24 from a heart attack, per reports. Although the WWE Superstar had reportedly been medically cleared to make his appearance on the roster, the sudden demise shook his fans worldwide.

Following Wyatt's demise, WWE official Byron Saxton took to social media to share a note for the former. He mentioned how kind and creative Wyatt was and how he would miss his way of greeting.

"The world witnessed a man with bountiful creative brilliance. I saw a kind man who always had time to spread the gift of laughter. I’ll miss calling you 'Husky Rusky' and I’ll miss hearing the greeting of “Sax the Max.” Our industry was better because we had you in it #BrayWyatt," Saxton wrote.

Check out Byron Saxton's tweet below:

Becky Lynch also sent out an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sent out an emotional message for Bray Wyatt following the latter's sudden demise.

Taking to social media, The Man mentioned how special of a person The Fiend was. She added how funny, interesting, passionate, kind, and thoughtful Wyatt was.

"Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful and most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family that he loved so much and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I’ll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace Hoot ❤️," Lynch wrote.

Bray Wyatt's death is one of the most tragic in the history of WWE. His sudden demise has shaken fans and created a void in the industry.

We at Sportskeeda send our heartfelt condolences to Wyatt's family and friends in this difficult time.

