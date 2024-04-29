WWE official sends a message prior to Night Two of the 2024 Draft

Adam Pearce has shared a message ahead of Night Two of the WWE Draft 2024, scheduled for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 2024 WWE Draft began on SmackDown last week, with General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis making their initial selections. Aldis secured top stars like Bianca Belair, Carmelo Hayes, and Randy Orton for the blue brand, while Pearce drafted Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker for RAW. Each brand received 8 picks during the show.

Ahead of RAW, WWE posted on Twitter asking fans to give their advice to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis regarding the ongoing Draft. Pearce responded to the post, suggesting that the suggestions could either be fun, or not at all.

"Now THIS should be entertaining. Or not. Like at all," Pearce wrote.

Adam Pearce recently revealed his WWE Draft strategy

RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce was recently asked about his strategy heading into the 2024 Draft.

Pearce stated that he's in direct competition with his SmackDown counterpart, Nick Aldis, with the shared objective of making their respective shows the "A-show." He emphasized his responsibility to uphold the rich heritage and legacy of Monday Night RAW.

"So now, I'm competing with Nick [Aldis], we have the same goal in mind: we want to make our show 'the A-show.' My responsibility to the flaghship, to Monday Night RAW, is to uphold and stand with that history, with that heritage, for everything that Monday Night RAW stands for. To make sure that it carries forward into our future, into this new era, it is exciting, and it all starts tonight," he added.

It will be interesting to see how things play out on WWE RAW, especially with major stars such as CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Jade Cargill still up for grabs in the draft.