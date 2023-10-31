WWE Official sends warning to beware of Roman Reigns this Halloween

Adam Pearce has officially made the move over to WWE RAW recently after Nick Aldis was named as the SmackDown General Manager, but it appears that he has held on to his grudge against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

The RAW General Manager took to Twitter to wish the WWE Universe a Happy Halloween but made it clear that fans should "beware of evil spirits and Tribal Chiefs."

Pearce has been on the wrong side of Roman Reigns many times during his run as an Official for both RAW and SmackDown, but now it seems that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is Nick Aldis' sole problem.

It appears that Pearce wants to ensure that he puts a warning out there since he went as far as to tag Reigns on Twitter as well.

Does Adam Pearce still hold a grudge against WWE Champion Roman Reigns?

Adam Pearce has a number of headaches ahead of Crown Jewel this weekend, and since taking over RAW, it has been made clear that he is under a lot of stress. Last night, during the latest Red brand episode, Pearce was seen claiming that he needed a drink again after being approached by several stars at once who all wanted their hands on Gunther.

Roman Reigns is set to take on LA Knignt at Crown Jewel PLE this weekend, and it seems as though it could be one of his toughest tests to date. With Solo Sikoa in action against John Cena, it looks like Jimmy Uso may be his only backup in The Middle East.

