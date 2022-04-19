"Just business" - WWE official sends a warning message to Bianca Belair

WWE official and RAW Superstar Sonya Deville has sent a message to Bianca Belair ahead of their upcoming title match. Belair is set to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Deville next week.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, Deville and Belair confronted each other. The EST of WWE walked out to the ring and taunted her opponent before lifting her into the KOD position.

Deville threatened to fire Belair before the RAW Women's Champion let the WWE official down and walked away. Taking to Twitter, Deville sent out a message and claimed that she doesn't have a personal issue with Belair. She wrote:

"#RAWBuffalo its nothing personal, it’s just business."

Check out Sonya Deville's tweet below:

Vince Russo recently claimed that Bianca Belair looked weak on this week's RAW

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Bianca Belair looked weak on this week's episode of RAW. Russo believes that The EST should have been way more aggressive than she was.

"She was attacked from behind last week," said Russo. "What this should have been was Sonya Deville's music and entrance, literally three steps down the ramp Bianca from behind, 'boom' [attacks from behind], you go to commercial break hot. If somebody attacks you from behind, you're not going to wait in the back, in the Gorilla Position for her to call you out, then I'm going to take my sweet time to the ring, then I'm going to stand there and listen what you have to say to me after you jumped me from behind last week." [16:30 to 17:09]

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Belair won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 by beating Becky Lynch. Since winning the title, The EST of WWE has defended her title twice on live events, but she hasn't put her belt on the line on RAW or a Premium Live Event.

With a victory, Deville will win her first title in WWE. Time will tell whether she's able to do so next week.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win next week? Bianca Belair Sonya Deville 7 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier