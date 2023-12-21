A WWE official has been sent a legal letter regarding the controversy surrounding the Judgment Day following this week's episode of WWE RAW. On the red brand this week, a match between JD McDonagh and R-Truth saw the group's newest member temporarily thrown out before it was later confirmed he was still part of the faction.

Now, Adam Pearce has been sent a letter by NXT star Luca Crusifino about the matter.

The Judgment Day is the most prominently featured group in WWE at this time. The stars have all become a regular part of RAW. During this week's show, R-Truth declared he had a match against JD McDonagh with a 'Loser Leaves Judgment Day' stipulation. Given that he was not a part of the group, it was not supposed to be official, but Damian Priest seemed to entertain the proposal.

On top of that, after McDonagh lost in a controversial finish where R-Truth's hand was below McDonagh's shoulder, Priest seemed ready to throw the star out of the group. However, he claimed to be joking when Rhea Ripley demanded that he cut it out.

Now, NXT star Luca Crusifino has taken to X to send Adam Pearce a letter, claiming that he is going to represent JD McDonagh as his lawyer to legally contest the outcome of the match with R-Truth. The letter demanded recognition that McDonagh lost that match "illegally" and thus, the result should be declared a "no contest."

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh also reacted to the post

JD McDonagh also reacted to the post, saying that he was glad the "Legal Eagle" had his back. It remains to be seen if this plays out on TV in the future.

Crusifino was recently in an NXT Breakout tournament match where he lost, but an angle here could see him brought to the main roster temporarily to work with the group.