WWE official shares moment of silence after vicious Kevin Owens attack

The WWE Universe has been terrorized by Kevin Owens for years, but the heavyweight grappler has turned the heat up on his brutality in recent months. Owens left more carnage in his home country of Canada this past weekend, and some are still recovering. One WWE official has acknowledged support after receiving a moment of silence from a colleague.

Charles Robinson will go down in wrestling history as one of the greatest referees, and one of the most popular. Among WWE's senior-most referees, he started in 1995 as a photographer, and began officiating WCW matches in 1997. Saturday's Elimination Chamber saw The Prizefighter destroy longtime friend and foe Sami Zayn. The brutal Unsanctioned Match went 28 minutes and included one spot where Robinson tried to count a pin after the main referee was taken out. Owens responded by leveling the 60-year-old with a lariat in another shocking spot that shocked the referee crew, including Daphanie LaShaunn.

Little Naitch was jokingly honored with a moment of silence by a fan on Instagram. LaShaunn shared the statement to her Instagram Stories, and tagged Robinson with thoughts and prayers.

The 30-year-career veteran official shared the nod to his own feed to acknowledge the support from his colleague.

"Moment of silence for @wwerobinson after he got attacked at Elimination Chamber!!" reads the statement in the screenshot below.

Screenshot of Charles Robinson's Instagram Stories post with Daphanie LaShaunn (Photo Credit: Charles Robinson/Instagram)

Robinson has won two WWE awards in his career. He won a Slammy Award for Referee of the Year in 2020, and won a Bumpy Award for the same honor from The Bump in 2021.

Big angle set for WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton is back from hiatus and will appear on Friday night's SmackDown. Kevin Owens has not been confirmed for a match or segment, but the company and the venue have him advertised to appear, and he's rumored to interrupt Orton. Below is the updated lineup for Friday:

Randy Orton returns to SmackDown

Jade Cargill returns for Elimination Chamber follow-up

Cody Rhodes will address John Cena's heel turn

Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

SmackDown this week will feature more Elimination Chamber fallout and WrestleMania build. The episode will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with LA Knight, Damian Priest, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, and Solo Sikoa also advertised to appear.

