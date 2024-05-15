WWE official shares unrecognizable image of Gunther following RAW victory

Gunther was able to defeat Kofi Kingston this week on WWE RAW to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. He will now meet Jey Uso in the semi-final, as the latter was also able to defeat his opponent Ilja Dragunov.

Following the show, RAW GM Adam Pearce took to Instagram to share a throwback of him and The Rign General from their time working together on the indie scene before joining WWE. The latter looks unrecognizable in the picture posted by Pierce. The former NXT United Kingdom Champion was well-known all over the world as WALTER, a name that he used for a short time in WWE as well.

Check out the screenshot of Pearce's story below:

Adam Pearce has worked with Gunther for a long time.

Pearce also had a storied wrestling career before he became known as a WWE official and took over the reins as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion is currently one of the men on Pearce's brand.

The Ring General was known as WALTER at the time the photo was taken. After joining WWE, the former WALTER won the UK Title and held it for a record-breaking 870 days before completely transforming himself and his character. After joining the main roster, Gunther won the IC Title from Ricochet and held it for a whopping 666 days.

Gunther is a heavy favorite to win WWE King of the Ring

The Ring General was the first man to declare his participation in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament and is still seen as one of the heavy favorites to win it all.

The former Intercontinental Champion steps into the ring with Jey Uso in the semi-final of the competition next week on RAW, which will determine who goes to Saudi Arabia to compete in the final of the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament.

If The Ring General defeats Jey Uso, then he will face whoever comes out on top in the WWE SmackDown semi-final.