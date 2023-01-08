WWE Official still angry about being manipulated into a match against Roman Reigns

Adam Pearce appears to still hold a grudge against current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his actions two years ago.

In the lead-up to the 2021 Royal Rumble, The Bloodline decided that Adam Pearce would challenge Reigns and forced him to pin Shinsuke Nakamura to win a gauntlet match on SmackDown.

Pearce didn't end up facing Reigns because he was able to pull a swerve and insert Kevin Owens into the match instead, but it appears that he's still not happy about the way he was manipulated by The Tribal Chief.

Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns once again this year at The Royal Rumble, but this time it will be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Will Adam Pearce strip Roman Reigns of one of his Championships?

The Bloodline invaded RAW and even opened SmackDown, in the same manner, this week after the group was upset about the loss to John Cena and Kevin Owens in the final SmackDown episode of 2022.

Rumors suggest that this behavior could lead to Adam Pearce stepping in and making an example of the current Champion. Pearce has the power that he hasn't exercised against the group as of yet, but he could take away one of Reigns' Championships, which would mean that the World Championships would be split again.

It is, of course, much more likely that Pearce is working with MVP to reform The Hurt Business with Omos, as this would make it a five-on-five situation and would finally see The Bloodline meet their match.

It remains to be seen how this will play out on Monday Night RAW and if the invasions of the show will continue.

Do you think Adam Pearce will play a role in Roman Reigns losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

