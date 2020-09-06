On the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of the WWE Payback, we saw Vince McMahon instruct Adam Pearce to get Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to sign the contract for the title match at the PPV. Pearce got Wyatt and Strowman's signature pretty easily, but it got more complicated when he reached Roman Reigns' locker room.

On a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Adam Pearce revealed he was shocked to see Paul Heyman in Roman Reigns' locker room. Pearce had the following to say:

Well if you look at the footage, I think I was dumbfounded more than anything else. I'm looking at Paul, and I'm thinking, 'What is he doing in this room with Roman Reigns?' I just couldn't get out of my brain the shock of 'The Advocate' Paul Heyman next to everyone's hero, Roman Reigns. It was crazy. H/T: WrestlingINC

Adam Peace on dressing up as a mailman on WWE SmackDown

Adam Pearce was sent on his mission to get the signatures by none other than Vince McMahon himself. Speaking about dressing up as a mailman, Pearce said it only started to make sense when he entered the Firefly Fun House:

Speaking of crazy, right? You're standing next to Vince McMahon and he gives you this 'mission', as he calls it, and I had no idea I was going to be asked to do that. I looked at the wardrobe and I saw the mailman outfit. At first, I had to make sure I wasn't losing my own mind. But when I walked into the Fun House, I started to believe that I was [a mailman]. When the chairman gives you your marching orders, you march. H/T: WrestlingINC

Roman Reigns only ended up signing the contract when he came out halfway through the main event of WWE Payback. With the ring already collapsed when he came out, Roman Reigns took advantage of the situation. Reigns punished both Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt before pinning Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against his cousin Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.