WWE official thanks TJ Wilson and another veteran star after visit; they started together

WWE official Byron Saxton thanked wrestling legend Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson (FKA Tyson Kidd) after he visited their dungeon.

Saxton recently visited Natalya and Wilson's training facility and posed with the students. Taking to social media, Nattie penned a message of appreciation for the WWE commentator, stating that Byron has always been supportive.

She also revealed that she and her husband started their wrestling career at the same time as Saxton.

"Thank you so much for dropping into our practice today @ByronSaxton. Me, @TJWilson and Byron started in @wwe together and it’s always so cool how much Byron continues to give back in so many ways. A true wealth of knowledge and an amazing person," wrote Nattie.

Responding to The Queen of Harts' heartwarming message, Saxton thanked the couple and wrote that it was an honor for him to visit the dungeon.

"It was such an honor to stop by. Thanks for having me @NatbyNature & @TJWilson!"

You can check out the exchange below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Natalya had previously sent out a message of love to TJ Wilson

Natalya recently took to social media to talk about her husband and their relationship.

She wrote about how time passed by Wilson and what a wild journey it had been. She detailed how she used to practice her wrestling moves with her husband.

"Loyalty above all else. @tjwilson711… it’s been such a wild ride. Best is yet to come! 💌 The video on the 3rd slide is the first wrestling move I ever learned, “A Dragonrana” … I gave TJ about ten black eyes learning this move, but he never let me fall and for that I was always grateful🤣," she wrote.

The Queen of Harts and TJ Wilson are currently training the next generation of wrestlers. It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for Natalya in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.