WWE official unveils that Brock Lesnar has launched a unique business venture

Triple H has revealed that Brock Lesnar has his own brand of beef jerky.

Lesnar is known as one of the most dangerous WWE Superstars of all time. The Beast Incarnate has destroyed nearly every opponent he has ever set foot in the ring with.

The former Universal Champion has been called a beast for a reason. He was one of the few to make a successful transition from professional wrestling to MMA and went on to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Needless to say, Lesnar dominates everything he ventures into. However, the former Universal Champion has a unique business venture most people aren't aware of.

Triple H, who recently appeared on SPORTBible's Snack Wars, revealed that Brock Lesnar has his own brand of beef jerky called Bearded Butcher Brock Lesnar Beef Bites. He also admitted to being a fan of Lesnar's brand of beef jerky.

“Now we have Jack Link’s Beef Jerky Original. I am a beef jerky fan. Little known fact, Brock Lesnar has his own line of beef jerky that’s quite good.” [H/T BodySlam]

Brock Lesnar's Beef Bites can be found on the Bearded Butcher website with a price tag of $9.99 for a four-ounce bag of beef jerky. The website also sells other products apart from beef jerky.

Brock Lesnar created the Bearded Butcher brand during the pandemic

Lesnar was able to turn his passion for hunting into a successful business during the pandemic. Lesnar's brand name is Bearded Butcher Blend. During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Lesnar admitted that he set up a butcher shop.

“When COVID hit, my contract was up with Vince. But, prior to all that, I’m into hunting, fishing, and spend time with the fam and just being low-key… over the years butchering these animals and doing this stuff in my garage, I’m like ‘I need a f*cking butcher shop’. I built my butcher shop. I built a biga** butcher shop that needs to be bigger." [H/T EssentiallySports]

It looks like Lesnar isn't alone in this business venture and has some good business partners to help him out so that he can do what he does best: destroy people. It will be great to see his Bearded Butcher brand grow into something huge over the next few years.

