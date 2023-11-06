Triple H has signed back a top former champion to the company, and the fans finally got the return that they were waiting for. After Crown Jewel, the company has now officially added her back to the roster page, and she's going to be a part of SmackDown moving forward. This is none other than Kairi Sane.

After months of speculation, since Sane announced that she was going to be a free agent, the internet was talking about whether she would return to WWE, or work in AEW. As it turns out, she was coming back to WWE, and at Crown Jewel, she finally returned. The former champ helped IYO SKY during the match, attacking Bianca Belair, leading to her losing the title opportunity.

With fans wondering whether she would be on SmackDown, and further associated with Damage CTRL, a part of the question has at least been answered. Triple H's latest signing has officially been added by WWE back on the Smackdown roster.

She was added to the site page.

The star is now a part of the SmackDown roster

Fans will have to wait for this week's episode of SmackDown to find out what she does next, if she is associated with Damage CTRL, or if she has a bone to pick with Bianca Belair.

Who do you want Triple H to sign next? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here