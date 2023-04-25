Create

WWE officially announces Bianca Belair's opponent at Backlash for the RAW Women's Championship 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 25, 2023 05:13 IST
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair's next title defense has been revealed

WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against IYO SKY at Backlash.

The Genius of the Sky defeated Piper Niven and Michin two weeks ago on the red brand to become the number one contender for the title. The EST of WWE successfully defended the gold at WrestleMania 39 against Asuka, the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

WWE took to Twitter to break the news that at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the coveted RAW Women's Championship will be on the line between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. The former has never held the title before, and if she emerges victorious, it'll be a major accomplishment for her.

#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE will put her title on the line against @Iyo_SkyWWE at #WWEBacklash, live from Puerto Rico! https://t.co/Jy5cJAiEqg

Last week on RAW, Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai in a singles match. After the bout, she had an interesting interaction with IYO SKY. At the same premium live event, Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Zelina Vega.

Sugar, spice and everything nice!#DamageCTRL is here on #WWERaw@itsBayleyWWE@ImKingKota@Iyo_SkyWWE https://t.co/DBU1yDfwB0

Bianca and The Genius of the Sky have a history dating back to SummerSlam last year, where the latter made her main roster debut. It'll be interesting to see what transpires at Backlash.

Who do you think will leave with the title? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Jacob Terrell
